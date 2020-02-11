Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Jerry W. Kolb Sells 22,059 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,149. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

