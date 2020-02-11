Multi-collateral DAI Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009586 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $114.63 million and $27.17 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.82 or 0.05773709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053659 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00120505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003624 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 117,752,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,463,286 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

