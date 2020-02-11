Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 2,340 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

