Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

MYOK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $197,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,828 shares of company stock worth $6,099,362. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,842,000 after acquiring an additional 746,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,307,000 after acquiring an additional 228,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 577,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,516,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,336,000 after acquiring an additional 132,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,154,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 349,768 shares during the period.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

