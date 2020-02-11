Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will announce sales of $800,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. Myomo reported sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year sales of $3.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 million to $3.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MYO opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

