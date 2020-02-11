MyWish Achieves Market Cap of $384,504.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 99.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 133.6% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $384,504.00 and $155.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.70 or 0.03555402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00249563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00135631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,797,323 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

