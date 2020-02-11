Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,538 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.09. 1,552,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $153.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

