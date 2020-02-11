Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 51,440 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 254.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,440 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 773,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 258,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 747.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 152,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 134,280 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 89,531 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. 7,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

