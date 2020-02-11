Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 178,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. 66,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

