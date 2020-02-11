Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 892 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 260,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 803,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.60. 361,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,842. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $136.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

