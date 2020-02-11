Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 907 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.68. The stock had a trading volume of 496,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.97 and a 200 day moving average of $206.42. The stock has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.