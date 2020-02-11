Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 112,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,786. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

