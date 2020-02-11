Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 508,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 195,218 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,384,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,857,000 after purchasing an additional 326,103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 4,159,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

