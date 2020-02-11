Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $96.59. 2,651,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $95.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.