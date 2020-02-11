Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 923,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $169.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

