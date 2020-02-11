Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYD. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,595,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 188,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $664,000.

Shares of SHYD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,978. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

