Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.38. 452,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,576. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

