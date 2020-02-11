Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 515.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,076,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 82,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CL King started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.44. 2,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,169. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

