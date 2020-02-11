Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,014 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. 9,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,297. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

