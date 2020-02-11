Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,379 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.47. 60,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,881. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.70 and a 12 month high of $336.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

