Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 890 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $139.96. 5,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,915. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909,473.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 502,314 shares of company stock valued at $66,694,985 and have sold 2,827 shares valued at $366,598. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

