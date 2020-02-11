Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.30 on Tuesday, hitting $569.40. 146,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $561.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

