Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto makes up approximately 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 458,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,071. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $867.26.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

