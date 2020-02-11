Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.24. 1,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $124.25 and a 1-year high of $154.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.