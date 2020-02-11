Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ORIX by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in ORIX by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $88.89.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.6088 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

IX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

