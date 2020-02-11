Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 21.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 18.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 344,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,985. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.