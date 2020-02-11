National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Financial Comparison

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Societe Generale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Societe Generale has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Bank of Canada and Societe Generale, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 1 2 1 0 2.00 Societe Generale 2 3 4 0 2.22

National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than Societe Generale.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Societe Generale’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $9.04 billion 2.05 $1.70 billion N/A N/A Societe Generale $27.63 billion 1.02 $2.84 billion $0.92 7.20

Societe Generale has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Societe Generale pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Societe Generale pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Societe Generale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 18.78% 18.31% 0.83% Societe Generale 12.94% 5.91% 0.29%

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Societe Generale on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides access to market through solutions equities, fixed income and currencies, commodities, and alternative investments; private banking services, including asset allocation, portfolio management, funds, markets, and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services. Société Générale Société anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

