National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) vs. Mastermind (NASDAQ:MMND) Financial Comparison

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National CineMedia and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Mastermind.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Mastermind’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $441.40 million 1.38 $29.80 million $0.37 20.81 Mastermind $3.95 million 4.63 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 7.66% -32.44% 3.11% Mastermind -19.48% -48.23% -39.61%

Summary

National CineMedia beats Mastermind on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. It is also involved in the sale of online and mobile advertising across its Noovie digital products, as well as through its Cinema Accelerator digital product to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. The company offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. National CineMedia, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

