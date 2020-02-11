National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – G.Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. G.Research analyst S. Wong anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 323.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 57,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 71.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 871,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 363,058 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

