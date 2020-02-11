National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.59.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 151,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

