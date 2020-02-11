National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-2.94 EPS.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 207,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,499. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $59.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

