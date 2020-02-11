National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.90-2.94 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.29.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. 4,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,499. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.