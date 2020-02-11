National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Update

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get National Security Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $30,555.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,708.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,461 shares of company stock valued at $312,635. Company insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

NSEC stock remained flat at $$14.54 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. National Security Group has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.