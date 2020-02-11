Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGS. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NGS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,943. The firm has a market cap of $139.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

