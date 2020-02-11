Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.48 and a beta of 2.03. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NMM has been the subject of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

