NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after buying an additional 142,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB stock opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.73. The firm has a market cap of $607.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

