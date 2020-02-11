NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 1,647 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 814.6% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $132.96 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Nomura lifted their price target on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

