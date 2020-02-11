NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. FIX boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

