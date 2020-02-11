NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. NCR makes up 3.5% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 0.09% of NCR worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NCR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NCR by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NCR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NCR by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NCR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $274,243.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $387,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Co. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $35.87.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

