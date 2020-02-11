Nebulas Hits Market Capitalization of $32.86 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $32.86 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00006158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, BCEX and Neraex. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $594.44 or 0.05790022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,380,833 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, LBank, OKEx, Neraex and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.