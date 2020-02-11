Nectar 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,445.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $24.68 and $20.33. Nectar has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $1,445.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nectar has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050682 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000909 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00080453 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,325.76 or 1.00295709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

