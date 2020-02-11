Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.28. Synacor has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synacor stock. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the quarter. Synacor makes up 0.7% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP owned about 1.41% of Synacor worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

