NEM (XEM) Trading 56.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Exrates, Binance and Upbit. NEM has a market capitalization of $680.46 million and approximately $61.00 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Indodax, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Huobi, CoinTiger, B2BX, Coinsuper, Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia, Exrates, Livecoin, HitBTC, Iquant, Zaif, Kuna, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, Liquid, Bithumb, Kryptono, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Koineks, Crex24, BTC-Alpha and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

