Neo Hits Market Cap of $1.00 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Neo has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $849.24 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Bibox and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Coinrail, Allcoin, Bittrex, COSS, Upbit, TDAX, BCEX, LBank, Livecoin, Tidebit, BigONE, Bitinka, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Ovis, Liquid, BitMart, Bitbns, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Cryptopia, Binance, Coinnest, OKEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bibox, Koinex, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, CoinEx, CoinBene, Huobi, Cobinhood, BitForex, Bitfinex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

