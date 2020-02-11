Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Neovasc reported earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neovasc.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Neovasc as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVCN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 2,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,744. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.