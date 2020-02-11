Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the January 15th total of 147,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Neovasc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neovasc stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 413,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.02. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

