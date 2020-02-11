Nestree Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Nestree has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $354,890.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00049447 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00068620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000926 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00084338 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,319.14 or 1.00172908 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000610 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

