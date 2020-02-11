Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag Sells 1,894 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,769,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,323. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

