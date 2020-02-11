Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 1.33

News headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Huber Research downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Netflix stock opened at $371.07 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.55. The stock has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

