Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Sells $209,800.50 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 2nd, Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.97. 380,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,528. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

